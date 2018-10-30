Parents key to lifting weight burden from kids

Body image issues in children can lead to serious conditions like anorexia in later life.

Body image issues in children can lead to serious conditions like anorexia in later life.

UNLESS you have been living under a rock, the new findings by the Australian Institute of Family Studies that show significant numbers of 14 and 15-year-olds are taking dramatic and sometimes life-threatening action to try to control their weight should not really come as a surprise.

After all, these are the young people who from their first years of life have been bombarded by messages in virtually every form of media that to be fat is bad and that to be skinny is not just good, but makes you hot and sexy - and will help you make more friends and just be more successful in life.

Some of the key findings are:

● 58 per cent of girls and 41 per cent of boys report having exercised in the past four weeks specifically to control weight.

● Three per cent of the girls and 1 per cent of the boys had made themselves vomit at least once in the last four weeks to control their weight, and about 2 per cent of boys and girls had taken some type of medicine, such as laxatives or appetite suppressants.

● Around a quarter of girls and 12 per cent of boys also reported restricting their food intake by leaving food at mealtimes,taking small helpings, skipping meals or going all day without eating at least once in the last four weeks.

Leading child psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg.

So what can be done?

For this child and adolescent psychologist, my question is "what about parents?'' Are these results not a searing indictment of some Australian parents? It seems clear that parents often underestimate their role in the development of healthy eating habits.

These Australian Institute of Family Studies results should be a clarion call to all Australian parents to speak regularly and constructively to their children about healthy foods, exercise and the impact of diet on mental health.

It is adult carers who need to send clear and consistent messages to their children to counter unhealthy messages. So where do we start?

Let's look at Iceland for an example. Twenty years ago, Icelandic teenagers were the heaviest drinkers in Europe, with 42 per cent reporting that they were drunk at least once a month.

So psychologists looked at the characteristics of the kids who weren't smoking and drinking and found they were the ones who spent more time with their parents, did regular after-school activities and didn't go out late at night.

Encouraging our children to get involved in sport is one of the best ways to keep them healthy.

The government decided to encourage young people to try other activities instead, and so it offered young people more opportunities to be involved in music, dance, sports and arts activity to help them feel part of a group.

Every family in Reykjavik was given $600 a year per child to spend on activities.

All schools were asked to hold parent-education sessions that taught parents that spending time with their kids really helped them.

They also created a night-time curfew for under 16-year-olds.

By 2012, 42 per cent of 15 to 16-year-olds played sport four times a week and the number of teens spending time with their parents on weekdays doubled.

The number of teens who said they have been drunk in the last month has dropped by 90 per cent. They are now the cleanest living teenagers in Europe.

If it is good enough for Iceland, it should be good enough for us. What are we waiting for?

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg is a practising child and adolescent psychologist, author of 13 books and the resident parenting expert on Channel 7's Sunrise.