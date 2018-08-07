Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called immediately and are investigating the death
Police were called immediately and are investigating the death
Crime

Body found at High School

7th Aug 2018 3:14 PM

PARENTS of Darwin High School students have been informed a body was found on the school's premises on Tuesday.

Police were called immediately and are investigating the death, though it is not being treated as suspicious.

Darwin High School principal Jill Hazeldine sent an email to parents informing them of the incident but said students had not been affected.

"This person was not a member of the Darwin High School community," she said.

"Fortunately, students were not exposed to this incident."

Despite the body being found on the edge of the school grounds, police investigations meant some students and staff were unable to access their cars during lunch time.

Ms Hazeldine welcomed any queries from parents and thanked staff and students from their co-operation.

body found darwin high school

Top Stories

    Police investigate reports woman harassing Bargara walkers

    premium_icon Police investigate reports woman harassing Bargara walkers

    News BARGARA police are investigating alleged reports of a woman harassing walkers on Turtle Trail in Bargara.

    The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    premium_icon The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    News Statistics reveal most and least successful numbers

    Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    premium_icon Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    Politics Senate Community Affairs Committee hears arguments at hearing

    Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    premium_icon Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    Crime Police claim one of the women also used online dating site RSVP.

    Local Partners