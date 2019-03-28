'Parents deserve to know': Anger at sex offender list snub

QUEENSLAND parents have been denied the ability to identify child sex offenders living in their neighbourhood after the State Government voted against a public child sex offender register.

It's the second time Labor has voted against the plan after Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett called on the Government to introduce Daniel's Law earlier this year.

As a father and grandfather himself, Mr Bennett said keeping children safe should be everyone's biggest priority.

"Ignoring tougher, responsible laws that would protect children from serial violent pedophiles shows the Palaszczuk Government can't be trusted to protect kids,” Mr Bennett said.

"Our community has a right to this information, I called for action at the beginning of the year, and this latest snub from Labor is particularly bitter and extremely disconcerting.”

The LNP's plan for a public sex offender register is backed by Sharon Tomlinson and Stephen Cohen, who survived horrific sexual attacks by pedophile Robert John Fardon.

"It has also been backed by leading child safety advocate Bravehearts,” Mr Bennett said.

"Fardon was released into the community without even a GPS tracker thanks to the Palaszczuk Government.

"Even worse, he was originally housed in the same street as a local primary school and next to a kindergarten in Salisbury.

"Parents deserve to know if an offender like Fardon is living in their neighbourhood.

"Our plan puts victims first and lets parents take extra safeguards to protect their kids.”

The public child sex offender legislation would be introduced if the LNP wins the next state election in October 2020.

"If one child is prevented from becoming the victim of sexual abuse then these laws will be worth it,” Mr Bennett said.

A government spokesperson said the register voted down on Wednesday is the same register the Campbell Newman-led LNP Government voted against in 2014.

"Mr Bennett has a short, short memory,” they said.

"Mr Bennett, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and the now Mayor of Bundaberg Jack Dempsey are on the record as being among 64 LNP members of Parliament to vote the Bill down.

"In opposing the Bill in 2014, Mr Dempsey as the then Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services said the protection of our children and our community was of vital importance and praised Queensland's child protection offender reporting scheme as the toughest legislation in Australia.

"The LNP and Mr Bennett acknowledged the views of the experts then, as they should now, that public child sex offender registers don't work, they only increase the risk of re-offending.”