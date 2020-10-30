Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was found dead at a Kepnock St address.
Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was found dead at a Kepnock St address.
News

PARENTS WORRY: Crime scene declared just blocks from school

Megan Sheehan
30th Oct 2020 12:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Parents have reacted with shock and concern online after learning police were investigating a suspicious death only a few hundred metres from a Bundaberg school.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed Kepnock State High School had been put into lockdown as a precautionary measure from about 9.45am to 10.30am this morning.

The school has since returned to normal operation.

Earlier this morning police responded to reports of a disturbance at a Kepnock St address and arrived to find a woman with serious suspected stab wounds.

The 36-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have information about the incident contact Policelink 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bundaberg police kepnock state high school suspected stabbing suspicious death
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEHIND THE POLITICS: Surprising facts about our candidates

        Premium Content BEHIND THE POLITICS: Surprising facts about our candidates

        News Candidates running in the state election for Bundaberg and Burnett share some little-known facts about themselves.

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        WAR ON WASTE: How to create less landfill at refill station

        Premium Content WAR ON WASTE: How to create less landfill at refill station

        News Made with love in Australia the all natural, plant-based and vegan products are...