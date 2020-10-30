PARENTS WORRY: Crime scene declared just blocks from school

Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was found dead at a Kepnock St address.

Parents have reacted with shock and concern online after learning police were investigating a suspicious death only a few hundred metres from a Bundaberg school.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed Kepnock State High School had been put into lockdown as a precautionary measure from about 9.45am to 10.30am this morning.

The school has since returned to normal operation.

Earlier this morning police responded to reports of a disturbance at a Kepnock St address and arrived to find a woman with serious suspected stab wounds.

The 36-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have information about the incident contact Policelink 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au.