24°
News

Parents claim children being bullied on school bus

Mikayla Haupt
| 10th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Parents claim children are being bullied on the bus.
Parents claim children are being bullied on the bus. Brenda Strong

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PARENT fears for their child's safety, claiming overcrowding is contributing to bullying on-board the Apple Tree Creek school bus route.

The parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the physical and verbal bullying has been endured by a range of students on the bus.

"It's not just my kid that's being bullied, kids from high school to Prep go on that bus because it's the only one there is," she said.

"One person I've spoken to said her kid has had a black eye, scratches and gouges - he's only in Year 1.

"Some of them get a warning and then if they do it again, a week suspension off the bus, if the bus gives out consequences, the school should too."

She said the issue has a flow-on effect, impacting the drivers.

"It's hard for drivers, they've got to watch the road and how can they isolate a bully with that many kids?" she said.

The mother believes the issue has worsened because of the reduction in bus numbers.

"There used to be two busses and now there is one and there's way too many kids on that bus," the parent said.

"Parents have said there's three to a seat, some are sitting in the aisle and some are standing up.

"What's going to happen if there's an accident - who's to blame if a kid gets decapitated or gets broken limbs?"

"I'm doing this for all of the kids on that bus getting bullied - it's a wake-up call, get another bus."

A spokesperson from the Department of Transport and Main Roads said student behaviour was managed by the TransLink code of conduct for school students travelling on buses in consultation with local schools and parents.

"We have not recently received any reports of behavioural issues or crowding on these services, however, we are currently undertaking an investigation to determine any rise in patronage on Apple Tree Creek services and any possible code of conduct breaches," the spokesman said.

"There have been no reduction in school bus services on the Apple Tree Creek routes since January 2015."

The code outlines the responsibilities of all stakeholders and is designed to ensure the safety and security of passengers.

When asked if the bus was overcrowded, owner and South Bundy Busses driver Richard Hayes said "no" and statements suggesting drivers ignored bad behaviour were incorrect.

"We operate the service on behalf of the Queensland Government and by the code of conduct they set," Mr Hayes said.

"The driver's primary role was to keep the students safe by concentrating on driving the bus.

"Students also have a responsibility to behave in line with the code of conduct."

"We welcome parents with concerns and will work in co-operation with the school and them to resolve any issues."

Childers State School principal Robyn Philpott took to the school's Facebook page to address the claims that "the school does nothing".

"That is not correct for our school - this school follows up every reported behaviour issue whether it be by an adult or a child," she said.

"The school works with bus companies and drivers to ensure safe travel and that has included putting adults on buses where we can.

"We do not issue consequences in addition to the consequences that the bus company has issued unless of course there was a very extreme incident.

"All of the current drivers and most of the past drivers of the buses that pick up from our school have the best interests of the students at heart and do work hard to ensure safe travel and will do their best to sort out issues."

Ms Philpott said despite inviting parents to form a bus committee to work with the drivers and company, usually no committee is formed.

The principal of St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Childers said there had been no complaints and Isis State High School's principal was unable to comment due to absence.

For the full breakdown of the code and responsibilities of each stakeholder, visit http://bit.ly/2j8fOOZ.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bullying

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Keith Pitt answers questions about cashless card

Keith Pitt answers questions about cashless card

THERE are a lot of decisions still to be made on how the Cashless Debit Card will work, who will run it, and who will be forced to use it if it comes.

Pain of leg injury worse than giving birth

RECOVERY: Lara Bray is back home after intensive knee surgery in Brisbane following an injury suffered for Past Brothers against Isis in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

Rugby league player's injury almost cost her a leg

Council invests $500K in massive new solar set-up

CLEAN ENERGY: The council will install 294 solar panels on the Bundaberg Multiplex.

Multiplex to be powered by the sun in the dark

Sign up to help keep Bundy's GPs

DOCTOR SHORTAGE: Dr David McDougall outside The Family Practice Medical Centre.

Doctor needs 10,000 signatures on petition in a week

Local Partners

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

CUT OFF: SmartCity has been officially cut off from providing nationally-recognised courses.

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college barred by regulators

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, June 8

PACK A PICNIC: Head to the Teddy Bears' Picnic in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

Children's Hour to open at Playhouse

The Children's Hour is on at the Playhouse.

American play to be performed

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

SOPHIE Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia.

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Watch: Morgan Freeman's voice sells Bundy home

The charismatic voice of Morgan Freeman may have helped sell this Bundaberg home.

Million dollar home sold with the help of Hollywood

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

FOR THE BLENDID FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $306,000

This is one for the Blendid family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

BE SUPER QUICK 12m x 7m SHED and ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

191 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 4 $229,500

With fantastic street appeal plus plenty of character and charm and not to mention a huge 12 x 7m high clearance shed, this is certainly one property that will...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 3 4 $825,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

LEADING BEAUTY BUSINESS

53 Watson Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Commercial This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty ... $250,000 +...

This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty and Anti-Ageing Industry. Established in 1990, Vanessa Morgan Skin...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $365,000

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

320 acres for the price of a suburban home

ROOM TO MOVE: An aerial view of the property.

Massive property goes on the market

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!