PARENT PICKLES: What to do if your child is being bullied

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service | 13th Mar 2017 12:07 PM
STRATEGIES: Childhood bullying is upsetting but there are steps you can take as a parent.
STRATEGIES: Childhood bullying is upsetting but there are steps you can take as a parent. BrianAJackson

IT'S IMPORTANT to listen calmly and be unqualified in your support of your child, as discussed in last week's column about signs your child is being bullied and how to get them to talk about it.

That still leaves plenty of questions on how you should respond to the bullying, including what sort of advice do you give.

Are there practical steps you can advise them to take?

How should you approach their teacher or school for support?

So let's dive in and look at some of these topics.

What advice can you give your child?

There are a number of ways to deal with bullying and it's a good idea not to be married to one approach. Try to present your child with different options and discuss which one to try.

Some options include ignoring it and moving away from the bully, calmly telling the bully to stop, avoiding high-risk places, staying near other people for protection, asking other children for help or telling the teacher.

Some of these approaches can have downsides - for example, avoiding high-risk places may mean missing out on activities, and it might be impossible to avoid the bullying completely.

Remember, a bully is less likely to attack a group, so this makes seeking protection with others or asking for help from other friends particularly effective.

Chatting to their teacher

As suggested, getting your child to tell their teacher about what's going on is a good response, but even if your child is reluctant, you should still approach the school yourself.

Don't do this behind your child's back. Tell them that you'll be chatting to their teacher or the school about it. It's important they know you're doing it and you explain why you need to.

The best idea is to approach your child's classroom teacher, or their year co-ordinator in high school. Be assertive, but not accusatory or angry, and ask for the teacher's view.

Schools have an obligation to protect the victim and deter bullying. Your child's school will have a policy they're required to follow.

Make sure the teacher covers that policy and comes up with a plan to address the situation before you finish the meeting/discussion.

Unhappy with the response or if it doesn't work?

Hopefully the plan the teacher comes up with will make a difference, but if the bullying continues or you feel the response is inadequate there are further steps you can take.

Just remember you may not see overnight results - changing a bully's behaviour can take time.

If the bullying continues, write down when and what happened to your child, then write to the teacher about the incidents and ask for action to be taken. Keep a copy of that letter.

If you feel the teacher's response is inadequate you should take it up with the principal and/or follow the school grievance procedure.

If bullying continues and your approach to the principal doesn't work, then you should consider approaching the regional office or seek legal advice. Alternatively you can transfer your child to another school with a better record of handling bullying.

Reference: www.raisingchildren.net.au.

CONTACT

If you need support or advice, you can always make contact with our Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service child health team at Margaret Rose Centre, 312 Bourbong St, Bundaberg. Alternatively, call your local WBHHS child health team on:

  • Bundaberg - 4150 2700
  • Childers - 4192 1133
  • Gin Gin - 4157 2222
  • Gayndah - 4161 3571
  • Mundubbera - 4161 3571
  • Monto - 4166 9300
  • Biggenden - 4127 6400
  • Eidsvold - 4165 7100
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bullying children school

