PARENT PICKLES: The good oil on good fats and bad fats

WHETHER it's chatting to relatives, the opinions of your parent group or an online forum, there's a range of opinions and ideas floating around about healthy diets for children.

This week we're covering fats, as people often are confused about what fats to include in their child's diet and how much of them they should include.

Good fats are really important to your child's diet because they help their body to develop and grow, while bad fats can create serious health problems due to the production of bad cholesterol in the body.

THE GOOD STUFF

"Good” fats are technically known as unsaturated fat.

They produce "good” cholesterol, which keeps arteries clear and lowers the risk of heart disease.

You want to include good fat in your child's diet from a young age so problems don't develop later in life.

Some types of unsaturated fat are also linked to helping eyes, joints, pain relief, mental health and preventing stiffness and inflammation.

In particular, eating food that contains essential fats (such as omega-3) is vital because these fats aren't produced by the body and need to be gained from your diet.

These good fats are:

Monounsaturated fats in olive, canola and grapeseed oil, avocado, lean meat, nuts and seeds.

Polyunsaturated fats are found in oily fish such as salmon and tuna, soy products such as tofu and in nuts.

Omega-3 can be found in tuna, salmon, mackerel, walnuts, flaxseed, soy foods, green leafy vegetables and legumes. Babies also get omega-3 from breastmilk.

THE BAD STUFF

Trans fat has no known health benefits and can be found in many types of takeaway food, ready-made meals (from the frozen food section), snack foods such as chips and in commercially made cakes and biscuits.

A diet with lots of trans fat will reduce your child's good cholesterol and increase bad cholesterol.

You want their diet to avoid trans fat.

Other types of saturated fat can be found in meat fat, palm oil (which is often found in processed food) and in full fat dairy products.

You also want your child's diet to avoid too much of these saturated fats.

Just remember dairy is important for other health reasons, so ensure reduced fat dairy is still in your child's diet.

Reference: www.raisingchildren.net.au.