32°
News

PARENT PICKLES: Talking about school with your kids

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service | 21st Feb 2017 2:42 PM
OPENING UP: Whether your child has just started Prep or is heading off for another year of high school, talking about school can be difficult.
OPENING UP: Whether your child has just started Prep or is heading off for another year of high school, talking about school can be difficult. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HAVE you ever asked your child how their day at school was and all they said in reply is "it was okay”?

Whether your child has just started Prep or is heading off for another year of high school, talking about school can be difficult.

When you get little in response, you can feel like you are in the dark and start to worry about whether your children are happy at school or not.

Try not to jump to conclusions.

Your child might be naturally private, exhausted from a long day or might want to say lots of things but is unsure about where to start.

So what steps can you take to get your child to talk to you about what's happening at school?

Don't rush in

When you pick up your child, they've just finished a long day of learning and social interaction.

Sometimes they might want to share that with you straight away, but on other days they may want to rest up a little.

If they're not offering up the information to you, it's best not to bombard them with heaps of questions as soon as you get in the car or come into the house.

Instead of hitting them with questions, try to reassure them that you're happy to see them and talk about something else for a little bit as they unpack their bag.

Be specific

Make sure you ask specific questions that will reveal information.

Ask questions such as what they liked the best that day; what was good about the day; who they played with, or what projects/subjects they were working on in class.

Don't ask a question that enables them to just say yes or no, good or okay.

Ask something that will end up with them describing what happened.

More tips for primary school age children

The most important thing is to make time and give your child your full attention.

That time might be while you are walking the dog or while you are playing a game with them.

Use that face-to-face time to ask about their day and make sure you respond to them as they talk to you.

Don't ask if you are distracted or only half paying attention to them as that gives a mixed signal.

Remember while you are on your child's side, you need to respect their school and teachers.

So even if your child says a teacher is being unfair, make sure you respond in a way that encourages respectful behaviour.

How about high schoolers?

As your child progresses through high school they will become more independent and sometimes that will lead to them being rather distant about what's going on at school.

It's important to respect that distance, but to also stay connected with them.

That means making time to catch up with them even if it's a short amount of time and giving them your full attention when you get those moments.

A great way to show interest is to link talk of school to future plans, whether that's getting good grades to get into a course or whether the subject is giving them practical skills for a trade. That way school isn't just something they have to do, but is linked to achieving goals.

Remember, in their teens some tricky issues will come up and they may not choose to talk to you.

Try to stay calm and supportive, give them that assurance and be ready when they need you.

They may also be talking to the other parent, a sibling, a cousin or another mentor figure.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  children family parent pickles school wbhhs wide bay hospital and health service

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Farmer holding on to hope with time and water running out

Farmer holding on to hope with time and water running out

CANE farming has been in Nick Glass's family for generations, he knows you have to take the good with the bad and hope the ups outweigh the downs.

Warning as counterfeit $50 notes used in Childers twice

IT'S A FAKE: Businesses are being urged to be on high alert after counterfeit $50 notes were used to buy goods at a Childers store in Churchill St on two occasions.

Could you spot a dodgy $50?

Aged care nightmare: man's scrotum 'left bleeding'

TriCare Bundaberg Aged Care Residence.

"I'LL never forget that day...and I will never forgive.”

UPDATE Man still critical after Biggenden Meatworks accident

File photo

Workplace health and safety inspectors investigating

Local Partners

Mad Mary claims Telstra 'duped' her into calls

"I'm so mad you can call me Mad Mary,” the Bundaberg pensioner says.

Big plans to be rolled out for the region

BIG NEWS: Ken O'Dowd has welcomed the rollout.

MP Ken O'Dowd welcomes expansion of NBN to Flynn

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

MACKAY will play host to one of the world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John later this year.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 2 4 $849,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $279,900

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

NEW OFFICE SPACE OR FANTASTIC HOME - YOUR CHOICE!

43a Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Professionalised within walking distance to schools, public transport, pubs and amenities whilst only 800m to major shopping centres and approx. 1.5km to the CBD...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $529,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $319,000

Looking directly over parkland is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $209,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

PICTURE PERFECT WITH GREAT SIDE ACCESS AND LARGE SHED

1 Taylor Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Nestled in a quiet family friendly street this immaculately presented residence has been lovingly well maintained over the years. The light filled home has a...

AFFORDABLE CENTRALLY LOCATED HOME

6 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $205,000

Located in popular Kepnock a fantastic suburb being centrally located to all facilities Bundaberg has to offer. Walking distance to Kepnock High School, Day care...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!