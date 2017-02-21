PARENT PICKLES: Talking about school with your kids

OPENING UP: Whether your child has just started Prep or is heading off for another year of high school, talking about school can be difficult.

HAVE you ever asked your child how their day at school was and all they said in reply is "it was okay”?

Whether your child has just started Prep or is heading off for another year of high school, talking about school can be difficult.

When you get little in response, you can feel like you are in the dark and start to worry about whether your children are happy at school or not.

Try not to jump to conclusions.

Your child might be naturally private, exhausted from a long day or might want to say lots of things but is unsure about where to start.

So what steps can you take to get your child to talk to you about what's happening at school?

Don't rush in

When you pick up your child, they've just finished a long day of learning and social interaction.

Sometimes they might want to share that with you straight away, but on other days they may want to rest up a little.

If they're not offering up the information to you, it's best not to bombard them with heaps of questions as soon as you get in the car or come into the house.

Instead of hitting them with questions, try to reassure them that you're happy to see them and talk about something else for a little bit as they unpack their bag.

Be specific

Make sure you ask specific questions that will reveal information.

Ask questions such as what they liked the best that day; what was good about the day; who they played with, or what projects/subjects they were working on in class.

Don't ask a question that enables them to just say yes or no, good or okay.

Ask something that will end up with them describing what happened.

More tips for primary school age children

The most important thing is to make time and give your child your full attention.

That time might be while you are walking the dog or while you are playing a game with them.

Use that face-to-face time to ask about their day and make sure you respond to them as they talk to you.

Don't ask if you are distracted or only half paying attention to them as that gives a mixed signal.

Remember while you are on your child's side, you need to respect their school and teachers.

So even if your child says a teacher is being unfair, make sure you respond in a way that encourages respectful behaviour.

How about high schoolers?

As your child progresses through high school they will become more independent and sometimes that will lead to them being rather distant about what's going on at school.

It's important to respect that distance, but to also stay connected with them.

That means making time to catch up with them even if it's a short amount of time and giving them your full attention when you get those moments.

A great way to show interest is to link talk of school to future plans, whether that's getting good grades to get into a course or whether the subject is giving them practical skills for a trade. That way school isn't just something they have to do, but is linked to achieving goals.

Remember, in their teens some tricky issues will come up and they may not choose to talk to you.

Try to stay calm and supportive, give them that assurance and be ready when they need you.

They may also be talking to the other parent, a sibling, a cousin or another mentor figure.