PARENT PICKLES: Routine will help organise your kids

A GOOD routine should provide your family with guidance on who should do what, when, in what order and how often. They're important to organising your family and creating stability.

Routines include daily activities such as getting ready in the morning, mealtimes and bedtimes; but also weekly routines such as household chores and junior sport.

Yet routines are more than just setting good timetables and ensuring structure, they also have clear benefits for your child as they develop and grow.

How routines strengthen values and belonging

Having a strong routine helps build your family bonds and leads to everyone working together instead of in conflict.

What's in your family routine provides an example to your children of what's important to your family. It's a practical and daily example that reinforces the values and beliefs of your family.

Having the collective purpose of a regular routine involving activities that reinforce shared values also creates cohesion and a sense of belonging in your family.

Routines teach and organise your child

Routines teach your child many things. When they're younger it helps them learn healthy habits such as brushing their teeth or washing their hands. As they get older it can teach them many useful life-long skills.

A routine will also help your child organise themselves, which in turn teaches time management skills and develops their independence.

And organising your child through a family routine that involves household jobs has the bonus effect of teaching your child responsibility.

Routines create a safe, secure home environment

Giving your child a sense of security is also important. Routines help by establishing a stable and predictable home environment where your child will feel safe.

Having a safe and secure home environment is especially important during stressful times, such as the death of a loved one, bullying at school or when your child is going through adolescence.

What sort of routines should our family have?

Routines should be based on what needs to be done each day or week. Your toddler should learn their part in morning routines, mealtime routines and bedtime routines.

It's also a good idea to incorporate fun routines with your toddler, such as regular reading time and play time, as well as time where you chat and bond with your little one.

As they hit school age, make sure your child's routine includes tidying up toys, health and hygiene, caring for pets, helping with chores and after-school activities.

As they approach their teen years, your child needs to take on more responsibilities as part of their routine. It's also important to set routines around use of family resources (phone or computer etc) - it should not be open-slather use.

NEXT WEEK: Overstimulation - what to watch out for and how to find balance?

HELP AT HAND

The WBHHS child health team is available to support local families. You can visit the team at the Margaret Rose Centre, 312 Bourbong St, Bundaberg; The Village 34 Torquay Rd, Hervey Bay or the Bauer-Wiles Building 167 Neptune Street, Maryborough.

Alternatively, call your local WBHHS child health team on:

Bundaberg - 4150 2700

Fraser Coast - 4122 8733

Childers - 4192 1133

Gin Gin - 4157 2222

Gayndah - 4161 3571

Mundubbera - 4161 3571

Monto - 4166 9300

Biggenden - 4127 6400

Eidsvold - 4165 7100

Even if you just want to have a chat and a bit of reassurance, the WBHHS child health team is here to help!