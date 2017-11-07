News

PARENT PICKLES: Focus on being grandkids' No.1 supporter

STAY IN TOUCH: Take advantage of modern technology if you don't live near your grandchildren.
STAY IN TOUCH: Take advantage of modern technology if you don't live near your grandchildren. Brenda Strong GLA240413MVAL
by Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service

THIS week we're continuing our look into the important role grandparents play as positive contributors to our families.

In our previous column we examined some of the general aspects of being a grandparent from both their perspective and from the parents' perspectives, including the adjustment for first time grandparents.

In this column we will be discussing the more specific aspects of grandparenting on a day-to-day basis, including how involved grandparents should be and what boundaries grandparents should set.

HOW INVOLVED SHOULD YOU BE

This will vary! Some grandparents are still working, others are retired. Some grandparents live nearby, some live far away.

For those grandparents who are still working or live faraway, make use of technology. Phone calls are still great and now video calls are affordable thanks to modern technology whether it's WhatsApp, Facetime, Skype etc.

For some grandparents, they may have a difficult relationship with their own child which limits access. While this is difficult, a grandchild entering the scene is a great reason for "peace talks" and for trying to bring the family back together.

There are also other considerations beyond the tyranny of distance and work for grandparents to ponder, including their own health, personal commitments and hobbies, maintaining personal and partner time etc.

Just remember you shouldn't measure success by the time spent, but rather by ensuring you're the number one supporters of your grandchildren and their parents.

DEFINING YOUR BOUNDARIES

As a grandparent it is easy to not overthink things and just be there for your grandchildren. While this is a good first step, it is helpful to think about your boundaries.

Do you want to spend lots alone time with the grandchildren? Would you rather have their parents around?

Are you taking on too much? Is it limiting your own personal time? Impacting on your relationship or social life? Or hurting time you should spend with your other grandchildren?

It is a great idea to sit down with your grandchild's parents in a calm and relaxed environment to talk about expectations regarding your boundaries and the role you will play.

When you do sit down for a talk, be open about how you are feeling and if it is too much for you or if you want more time. Let the family talk it out.

REFERENCE

raisingchildren.net.au

NEXT WEEK

Getting involved in your child's school

HELP AT HAND

As always, if you have further questions about this or any other health issue for your child please chat to your GP or visit our WBHHS child health team at the Margaret Rose Centre, 312 Bourbong St. Alternatively, call your local WBHHS child health team on:

  • Bundaberg - 4150 2700
  • Childers - 4192 1133
  • Gin Gin - 4157 2222
  • Gayndah - 4161 3571
  • Mundubbera - 4161 3571
  • Monto - 4166 9300
  • Biggenden - 4127 6400
  • Eidsvold - 4165 7100

Even if you just want to have a chat and a bit of reassurance, the WBHHS child health team is here to help!

Topics:  bundaberg grandparents parent pickles

Bundaberg News Mail

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Woman calls mum 'fat bitch' for 'wasting air' outside Aldi

Woman calls mum 'fat bitch' for 'wasting air' outside Aldi

A MUM who ran her car engine for its air-conditioner to keep her kids cool copped a steamy blast of hot air from another woman for "wasting air”.

The list that could have saved Tara Brown's life

Tara Browns mother Natalie Hinton says daughter would still be alive if a domestic violence disclosure scheme had existed in 2015.

LNP reveals it's five-point plan to tackle domestic violence

Email hoax targets Netflix users

The new scam is fishing for subscriber's personal details. Supplied by Netflix.

The email requests personal information like credit card details.

THEY'RE BACK! Season's first turtle tour goes swimmingly

TURTLE TIME: Rangers Kelly Green and Nicole Murnane with a turtle that nested at Mon Repos last night during the season's first Turtle Encounter Tour.

Two nesting turtles put on a show

Local Partners