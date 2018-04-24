PARENT PICKLES: Don't lose cool dealing with swearing kids

TRASH TALK: If the use of the swear word continues beyond the first couple of times, then is the time to talk to them about it.

WERE you shocked the first time your toddler swore? Did you wonder where they discovered this new word? Did you know what to do?

Toddlers swear for a variety of reasons, after all they're learning and testing new words every day!

They're trying to understand what words mean and how to use them correctly. They often won't realise the swear word is inappropriate.

Your reaction to your toddler swearing will have a huge impact on their future behaviour, so it's important to deal with it in an effective way.

MISPRONUNCIATION, MIMICKING BEHAVIOUR AND TOILET TALK

YOUR child is exploring their world and is interested in everything. This includes their privates and bodily functions so it's not surprising when they start using words like bum, fart and poo.

Your toddler will mispronounce words as well, so it's even possible that the swear word is merely your toddler struggling to say another word all together.

Children learning to say truck or sit may end up sounding like they are saying something else entirely. An overreaction could just teach them a swear word they didn't know about!

They may also swear to mimic what they've heard you or others say when they're frustrated or emotional. Your own use of swear words is a big influence on them.

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

THE shock of hearing your child swear for the first time often leads to parents overreacting, but when this happens your toddler learns the swear word gets a reaction and attention.

The first time you hear it, the best idea is to ignore the word completely.

Don't make eye contact and don't respond verbally. If your child is testing your reaction, then this teaches them that it doesn't work.

I'VE TRIED IGNORING IT, BUT THEY KEEP SAYING IT

IF USE of the swear word continues beyond the first couple of times, then is the time to talk to them about it.

Don't overcomplicate it with a general explanation of swearing - just focus on the word not being nice and how saying it could hurt people.

If your child is closer to Prep age, you can try a simple explanation, but nothing too detailed. For example: "That word is about people's private parts and we shouldn't say it.”

LONGER-TERM STRATEGIES

IT'S really important there is consistency in how your family approaches swearing.

You should sit down with other adults and older children in the house to talk about what language you will use both in front of your toddler and when they're not around.

When your child gets a bit older and is approaching school age, it's worth trying to sit down with them to explain family rules about acceptable language. Also be aware of what television they're seeing and what music they're listening to with you - that could also be an influence.

Lastly, praise your child when they deal with anger or frustration in a mature way. If they can express their feelings or walk away from a situation instead of swearing, make sure they know they've done the right thing.

HELP AT HAND

