PARENT PICKLES: Dealing with toddler tantrums

EVERY parent faces moments when their toddler loses it and throws a huge temper tantrum.

These sudden outbursts of anger and frustration are common occurrences for toddlers and pre-schoolers.

Beyond crying and screaming, these outbursts can also involve kicking, falling down, running away, arched backs and kicking.

In extreme cases children may vomit, try holding their breath, break objects or generally get aggressive.

WHAT CAUSES TANTRUMS AND WHAT IS NORMAL?

Toddlers are still learning about how they can handle their emotions. Tantrums are one way for them to deal with difficult feelings.

It's also important not to compare your child to others to determine what's normal about tantrums, because your child's temperament will be different to their siblings or other kids around them.

Just like adults, children have different temperaments, which impacts on their ability to cope with being overstimulated, hungry, stressed, tired or other situations.

These situations can easily lead to very minor incidents becoming emotional trigger points that set off tantrums in children. Sometimes you may even struggle to understand what could have set your child off.

The good news is that your child will get older and learn how to communicate their feelings without tantrums. They tend to start growing out of it from about the age of four.

SOME USEFUL TIPS TO HELP YOUR CHILD

While tantrums are a normal part of your child's development, it is still advisable to take action to reduce the likelihood of them occurring and to teach them how to cope in different ways.

Firstly, be aware of your child's emotions. If you know trouble is brewing then take preventative action!

Try to reduce their stress and ensure they are not overstimulated. Be aware when they need food or sleep before it gets beyond their capability to cope.

Also take the time to identify situations that trigger the tantrums, whether it's before bed or meal times, or when out at the shops. Then see what action you can take - such as ensure they have slept before going to the shop.

When a tantrum does occur, ensure you have a consistent and calm approach. Getting angry or upset often makes the situation worse.

It's also easy to try different tactics to calm your child down, but a lack of consistency in dealing with the tantrum (such as sometimes giving in, other times being strict) often only amplifies the tantrum.

If the tantrum has passed its initial stage, it may have gone beyond any point of calm reasoning. At this stage it's best to ignore the behaviour as your child won't listen anyway.

Continuing to respond to a tantrum may teach your child it's an easy way to get your attention.

It's also important not to reward the behaviour. If the tantrum is because they want something, don't give it to them just to stop the tantrum - you may be creating more problems for yourself down the track.

