PARENT PICKLES: Create balance to avoid overstimulation

FINDING BALANCE: If you think your baby is overstimulated, take them somewhere quiet to calm down, whether that's a quiet walk in a pram or holding them while you sit in a chair.

AS PARENTS, you want your child to grow in a stimulating environment that will nurture their learning and development.

At the same time, too much and a child can become overstimulated.

Overstimulation is when your child is swamped by more sensations, noises, activities and experiences than they can handle.

It's important to give your child downtime and to find balance so they're not overstimulated. It's also important to be able to recognise when your child is at risk of overstimulation.

How can we find that balance between helpful stimulating experiences and enough downtime?

What to look out for

For newborns and babies, it's important to be alert and aware of signs as they mightn't be obvious at first.

While a crying or cranky baby can be a sign of overstimulation, it can also signal hunger or tiredness. It's important to consider all the possible reasons and look for other signals.

These signals can include moving in a jerky way, clenching fists, waving arms, kicking and turning their head away from you.

For toddlers or pre-schoolers, the signs may be more dramatic. For example, your toddler may throw themselves on the floor in tears or refuse to do something you ask of them.

They also can have two other rather opposite reactions: telling you they don't want to do the activity anymore or being unable to say why they are upset.

Finding the balance

Your baby doesn't need toys dangling in front of them at every waking moment and your toddler doesn't need to always be doing something.

Removing toys or set activities can help your child learn to entertain themselves quietly, in their own way and at their own pace.

If you think your baby is overstimulated, take them somewhere quiet to calm down, whether that's a quiet walk in a pram or holding them while you sit in a chair.

Another great idea for babies is to wrap them in a blanket - it reduces physical stimulation. It also soothes them because it keeps them close to your body.

For toddlers who are overstimulated, you should firstly ensure you stay calm then reduce the noise and activity around your child. If your child is struggling to express their feelings, try to help them by saying things like "I can see that you're angry” or "I can see you're frustrated”.

It's also important to find a calming activity such as sitting together for a cuddle, reading a story with them or singing some calming songs with them.

Reference:

raisingchildren.net.au