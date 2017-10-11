Parcels of council land go to tender

Bundaberg Regional Council have blocks of surplus land that have gone to tender.

Bundaberg Regional Council have blocks of surplus land that have gone to tender. Contributed

A DOZEN properties across the Bundaberg region identified as being surplus to the Bundaberg Regional Council requirements are being offered for sale by tender.

The properties range in size from a 43.12ha block on the Isis River down to a 1042sq m house block in Villa Crt, Ashfield.

Governance spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the properties were located across the region and were in surplus to what was required.

Tenders opened Saturday and close on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 2pm.

"There are some reasonably large blocks among those listed in the tender,” she said.

Property descriptions and tender documents, including draft contracts and maps, can be downloaded from the LG Tender Box website, which can be accessed via http://www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/tenders/current.

Any enquiries relating to the tender should be directed council via the LG Tender Box Online Forum.

Any assistance relating to LG Tender Box should be directed to the LG Tender Box helpline 1800 779 027.