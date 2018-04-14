Menu
Parcels stolen from a woman's house included a birthday present for her son.
News

Parcel thief stole 2yo boy's gift

Zarisha Bradley
by
14th Apr 2018 5:09 AM | Updated: 5:09 AM

A WALKERSTON mum was left disappointed after at least two parcels were stolen from her house at Glen Rowan Estate, one of them a birthday present for her two-year-old son.

Delivered to her door, Tracey Thompson's mail was taken sometime between 8am-5pm Wednesday.

"Being a full time working mum, I'm not often home when parcels are dropped off but have never had a problem with them being taken in the past," she said.

She said the items stolen were worth at least a few hundred dollars. The most upsetting, she said, was her son's birthday present.

She wanted residents to be on the look out for a brand new grey giant elephant plushie, a giant white bunny plushie and a brand new Telstra modem.

