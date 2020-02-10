Parasite takes over Oscars, Margot misses

Bong Joon-ho holds the Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best directing, and best picture for Parasite at the Governors Ball after the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bong Joon-ho holds the Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best directing, and best picture for Parasite at the Governors Ball after the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

South Korea's Parasite crept up and overtook the 92nd Academy Awards, trumping Hollywood royalty Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and collecting an historic four Oscars including best picture and directing.

It is the first-time a foreign-language film has won the movie industry's biggest honour - best picture.

Parasite's director Bong Joon Ho also won original screenplay and it picked up best international feature film.

"When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese's films," Bong told the A-List crowd inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

"When people in the US were not familiar with my films Quentin always put my films on his list."

World War I epic 1917 was favourite for best picture, with Parasite, Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Scorsese's The Irishman, Joker and Kiwi director Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit the biggest challengers.

1917 won cinematography, sound mixing and visual effects.

The Irishman was snubbed.

Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker and Renee Zellweger collected best actress for Judy.

Australia's Margot Robbie was nominated in the best supporting actress category for Bombshell but the trophy went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

Dern was the red-hot favourite for what is her first Oscar win after coming up empty-handed in 2015 for Wild and 1992 for Rambling Rose.

It also ended a drought for her famous family, with mother Diane Ladd nominated three times without a win and father Bruce Dern also falling short despite two nominations.

"I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern," she said.

Waititi won the adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, beating fellow Kiwi Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker) and Steven Zaillian (The Irishman).

"I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids who live in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories," Waititi said.

"We are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won two with Brad Pitt collecting best supporting actor and Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh production design.

Pitt, in his acceptance speech, called out the Trump impeachment trial for blocking the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," he said.

Toy Story 4 took best animated feature.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin collected original song for Rocketman's (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again.

John immediately called his sons who are in Australia.

"I just Face Timed them," John told reporters backstage.