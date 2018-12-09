Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Queensland Ambulance Service Office in Charger Greg Christensen has some tips for residents to stay safe this festive season.
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Queensland Ambulance Service Office in Charger Greg Christensen has some tips for residents to stay safe this festive season. QUEENSLAND AMBULANCE SERVICE
News

Paramedic's wish list for those celebrating Christmas

9th Dec 2018 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME call it the festive season and others call it the silly season, but however you plan to celebrate Christmas, the Queensland Ambulance Service is reminding residents to stay safe.

QAS Officer in Charger Greg Christensen has shared his wish list with Santa with some tips for celebrating residents to remember.

1. If you are having a drink, hand the keys to someone who isn't.

2. If you are travelling over the Christmas period, please drive to suit the conditions and be patient.

3. If you are planning a big Christmas feast, please keep food safety in mind in our Queensland heat.

4. If the kids are cooling off with a swim, please ensure they are supervised by a responsible adult.

5. If you know someone who is going to be spending Christmas alone, please pop in on them and check they are okay or better still, invite them to lunch. Christmas is about family and friends and not having them around can make it a difficult time.

boyne island christmas gladstone paramedics queensland ambulance service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Family home burns to the ground after long dispute

    premium_icon Family home burns to the ground after long dispute

    News A FAMILY home that was the centre of a dispute with Bundaberg Sugar and the lessee has gone up in flames.

    Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

    premium_icon Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

    Crime Male nurse key suspect in murder case

    New fears for plastic ingestion by turtles

    premium_icon New fears for plastic ingestion by turtles

    Environment “The issue is worthy of continued investigation"

    Bundy home engulfed in flames, fireys on scene

    premium_icon Bundy home engulfed in flames, fireys on scene

    Breaking Firefighters work to put out a house fire

    Local Partners