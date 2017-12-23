Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Paramedics want residents to stay vigilant

A spate of near-drownings and snake bites prompted Russell Cooke's warning
A spate of near-drownings and snake bites prompted Russell Cooke's warning Mike Knott BUN130916AWARDS26

WITH warmer weather coinciding with the start of the festive holidays, paramedics are warning people to be more aware after a spate of near-drownings and snake bites.

Stumbling across a loved one floating face-down in a swimming pool is a notion that would fill any parent with dread, yet multiple Queensland families have had their worst fears realised over the past few weeks.

Queensland Ambulance Service Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network chief superintendent Russell Cooke said it was never easy for a first responder to attend a drowning case involving children, and that was especially true when the incident was associated with preventable circumstances such as unsafe fences or poor supervision.

"Many parents think they may hear their child if they were in trouble, but small children often make no sound at all when drowning and it can happen in seconds, resulting in untold heartache for families,” he said.

Mr Cooke also urged parents to be vigilant near creeks, dams and beaches as such areas pose similar drowning risks to backyard and resort pools.

"In the event of an emergency, always call 000,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail
Home invasion survivor Doug Dilger relives horrific attack

Home invasion survivor Doug Dilger relives horrific attack

DOUG Dilger, the frail 90-year-old man who was bashed in his own home in a brutal attack has described the cowardly man who committed the assault as a low-life.

Bundy man pays hefty price for mowing trip

463 days without a licence

Crunch time for Hinkler MP as Labor extends welcome hand

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt with former human services minister Alan Tudge.

Labor eager to talk to disgruntled Pitt

Teeth knocked out in brutal late-night pub fight

A man has been rushed to hospital after a fight in a pub in Childers.

Childers community rattled by another violent incident

Local Partners