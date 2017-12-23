Paramedics want residents to stay vigilant

WITH warmer weather coinciding with the start of the festive holidays, paramedics are warning people to be more aware after a spate of near-drownings and snake bites.

Stumbling across a loved one floating face-down in a swimming pool is a notion that would fill any parent with dread, yet multiple Queensland families have had their worst fears realised over the past few weeks.

Queensland Ambulance Service Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network chief superintendent Russell Cooke said it was never easy for a first responder to attend a drowning case involving children, and that was especially true when the incident was associated with preventable circumstances such as unsafe fences or poor supervision.

"Many parents think they may hear their child if they were in trouble, but small children often make no sound at all when drowning and it can happen in seconds, resulting in untold heartache for families,” he said.

Mr Cooke also urged parents to be vigilant near creeks, dams and beaches as such areas pose similar drowning risks to backyard and resort pools.

"In the event of an emergency, always call 000,” he said.