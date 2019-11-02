Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics rushed to an incident where a person fell from their bike at a roundabout.
Paramedics rushed to an incident where a person fell from their bike at a roundabout.
Breaking

Paramedics rush to ‘traumatic’ bike incident at roundabout

Shayla Bulloch
2nd Nov 2019 8:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after falling from her bicycle in an incident at a roundabout this morning.

Paramedics were called to the roundabout at Butler St and Poinciana Ave, Tewantin, about 7.34am to reports of "traumatic injuries" to her head.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said she fell off her bike and no other vehicles were involved.

The woman in her 20s was treated on scene and taken to Noosa Hospital with some minor injuries.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple setting out to fill life with adventures, not items

        premium_icon Couple setting out to fill life with adventures, not items

        News With the essentials packed and the van hitched, Jessica Sheehy and Dean Walk are ready to start the next chapter of their ad-van-ture together.

        The councils copping the most complaints

        premium_icon The councils copping the most complaints

        Council News Watchdog’s warning amid flood of local council complaints

        Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        premium_icon Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        News 'It didn’t come as a shock, it wasn’t worse than what we expected'

        Better lung cancer treatment in Bundy

        premium_icon Better lung cancer treatment in Bundy

        News Lung cancer sufferers can now have world class treatment right here in Bundaberg...