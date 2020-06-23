Menu
A car collided with a cane train at Bambaroo this afternoon. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

Paramedics rush to crash between car and cane train

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 5:36 PM
Four people have been assessed by paramedics where a car collided with a train on a rural road this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Barberos Rd, Bambaroo about 12.05pm to reports a car crashed into a cane train.

Paramedics assessed four people at the crash scene, about an hour north of Townsville, where all patients were in a stable condition.

Initial reports suggest all people involved removed themselves from the car.

 

Originally published as Paramedics rush to crash between car and cane train

accident cane train car crash

        23rd Jun 2020 5:03 PM