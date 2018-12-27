Menu
How to survive a RIP
Child in serious condition after near-drowning

by Sophie Chirgwin, Jesse Kuch
27th Dec 2018 1:34 PM
A CHILD has been rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition following a near drowning incident at Logan this morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at Jimboomba about 10.05am following reports of a young girl in a near-drowning situation.

The rescue helicopter was sent to the residence but the child was driven to hospital in an ambulance.

 

Two people were pulled from a pool at a gated complex at Brendale last week. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning
She was in a serious but stable condition at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

It comes just one day after three people, including two children, were taken to hospital following near-drowning incidents near Hervey Bay and Townsville.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Surf Life Saving Queensland are urging swimmers to take care in the water.

 

A seven-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon last week. Picture: Brendan Radke
The recent near drownings also follow a spate of fatalities and near-fatalities including; a seven-year-old Japanese boy who died in hospital after an incident at Cairns Esplanade Lagoon, an elderly man who drowned at Kings Beach, Caloundra, two people who were pulled from a pool at Brendale north of Brisbane, and a three-year-old boy pulled from South Bank Parklands lagoon in Brisbane.

