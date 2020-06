Crews from QAS are currently on scene after an incident involving a pedestrian and vehicle occurred.

The incident occurred on the Bruce Highway in Gin Gin this morning, about 10.30am.

One patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition and is being treated for chest pain.

More to come.