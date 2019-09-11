Menu
Paramedic's career in jeopardy after 'one stupid mistake'

11th Sep 2019
"ONE stupid decision" had put a 20-year veteran paramedic's career in jeopardy, Toowoomba Magistrates Court has heard.

Craig Steven Reis had inappropriately accessed a patient's name on the Queensland Ambulance Service computer in breach of QAS policy and then contacted her via social media on March 2, the court was told.

He and the woman had exchanged messages over the ensuing days, police prosecutor Sergeant Natalie Bugden told the court.

The woman had made a complaint and police spoke with the 48-year-old, Sgt Bugden said.

Reis pleaded guilty to one count of "using a restricted computer without consent".

His solicitor Kris Birch of Hall Payne Lawyers told the court her client had no previous convictions whatsoever and in his 20 years with the QAS he had never had any other problems.

Her client had been stood down from his position on pay for what was "one stupid decision", she submitted.

Her client had been receiving counselling, Ms Birch said.

Magistrate Graham Lee said the offence was "very, very serious" and carried a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

However, taking into account his otherwise unblemished record, Mr Lee placed Reis on a 12-month good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.
 

