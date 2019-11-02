Paramedics have had a busy day on Fraser Island

IT was a busy day for paramedic crews on Fraser Island, with two separate accidents requiring a rescue helicopter to be tasked.

The first incident was a motorcycle crash reported just after 11am on Happy Valley Drive and Prostan Street.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated one patient with arm, chest and abdominal injuries.

The patient was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition shortly after.

The rescue chopper was tasked again to a single vehicle rollover just after 2.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were attending to five occupants after the vehicle rolled on Fraser Island Beach Track.

One adult female, one adult male, a male baby and two male children were being treated for minor injuries.