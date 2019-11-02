Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
News

Paramedics have had a busy day on Fraser Island

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
2nd Nov 2019 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a busy day for paramedic crews on Fraser Island, with two separate accidents requiring a rescue helicopter to be tasked.

The first incident was a motorcycle crash reported just after 11am on Happy Valley Drive and Prostan Street.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated one patient with arm, chest and abdominal injuries.

The patient was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition shortly after.

The rescue chopper was tasked again to a single vehicle rollover just after 2.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were attending to five occupants after the vehicle rolled on Fraser Island Beach Track.

One adult female, one adult male, a male baby and two male children were being treated for minor injuries.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Better lung cancer treatment in Bundy

        premium_icon Better lung cancer treatment in Bundy

        News Lung cancer sufferers can now have world class treatment right here in Bundaberg instead of having to travel to Brisbane

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health Aged care a ‘sad and shocking system’ that diminishes Australia

        Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        premium_icon Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        News 'It didn’t come as a shock, it wasn’t worse than what we expected'