Paramedics foil ‘amateurish’ ambulance drug raid

A MAN threatened paramedics in an "amateurish" attempt to rob them of their drug kit while parked outside the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The quick-thinking officers, tending to a patient in their 80s, foiled Samuel Ian McCartney's attempts on July 20 last year by getting into the ambulance and locking it.

McCartney lay on the pavement smoking a cigarette until security came and told him to hand himself into police. He pleaded guilty in Southport District Court yesterday to a count each of attempted robbery, assault corrective services officers, stealing and wilful damage of police property.

McCartney’s attempt at stealing the drug kit failed when paramedics hopped inside their van and locked the doors. Picture: QAS

Judge David Kent sentence him to two years prison with immediate release on parole.

The court heard McCartney suffered mental health issues for years and had been approved to get help from the National Disability Insurance Scheme when released.

"The whole thing was pretty sad," Judge Kent said of McCartney's health struggles.

McCartney apologised to security guards and police and also wrote a letter of apology.

"You are in my view demonstrating insight in that you don't wish to plunge back into employment until you are in a more stable condition," Judge Kent said.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill described the incident as "amateurish".

He told the court when he handed himself in, officers took McCartney to hospital where he stole drugs from a locked draw. McCartney also struck a corrective services officer who was putting handcuffs on him while in custody.

Defence barrister Matt Jackson, instructed by Dib & Associates, said McCartney was keen to get on top of his mental health issues and reconnect with his seven-year-old son when appropriate.