Woman killed in garage: Horrifying details emerge

UPDATE 11.40am: Police officers are working to piece together how a horrifying accident killed a woman at a Sunshine Coast property.

Emergency crews rushed to the home on Curramore Rd at Witta this morning, and found the woman trapped under a small domestic van at the front of the property.

She was freed soon after, but died at the scene despite the CPR efforts of paramedics and a rescue helicopter landing on the road outside to take her to hospital.

Senior Sergeant Mick Buckley said while officers had only just begun investigations, it appeared the woman became trapped under the van after a male driver accidentally accelerated forward.

"We're just trying to piece together the series of events," he said.

