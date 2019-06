Paramedics treated a woman at the scene of the fall.

Bev Lacey

PARAMEDICS were called to an incident in Bundaberg Central last night where it was reported someone had fallen three metres.

They were called to the incident on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd and Quay St at 9.56pm.

Paramedics treated a female patient with potential spinal injuries.

She was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.