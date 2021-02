Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash in Bucca this morning. Photo: File.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash in Bucca this morning. Photo: File.

Two people have been hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash in Bucca this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident happened on Goondoon Rd at 7.11am.

MORE STORIES