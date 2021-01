QAS were called to the reported incident just after 3am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was tasked to a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident in Gayndah this morning.

A QAS spokesperson said a male patient was taken to Gayndah Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

Crews were called to Warton St just after 3am.

