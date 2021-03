One person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a suspected snake bite at Rosedale.

One person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a suspected snake bite at Rosedale.

A person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital on Sunday afternoon after a reported snake bite at Rosedale.

Paramedics were called to a private address at 3.20pm after someone was reportedly bitten on the foot.

The person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories

Emergency crews called to crashes, snake bite overnight

LOST AND FOUND: Do you own any of these items?

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards