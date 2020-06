Paramedics were called to Sharon earlier this morning to a single vehicle crash.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews, including critical care paramedics, were called to the scene on Davis Rd at 8.25.

A QAS spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with some neck pain.