SNAKE BITE: A local has reportedly been bitten by a snake.

A MAN was taken to Bundaberg Hospital last night after a reported snake bite in the CBD.

Paramedics were called to a location off Quay and Targo Streets just after 8pm.

A man in his 20s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.