CRASH: Two people are being assessed by paramedics after a crash at Stanthorpe.
Paramedics called after truck and vehicle crash

Elyse Wurm
by
1st Nov 2018 6:47 AM

UPDATE 8.30am: A man was transported to Stanthorpe Hospital for spinal precautions after a truck and vehicle crash at Stanthorpe this morning.

Another person was also transported to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

Both patients were in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called to the corner of College Rd and Clarke St about 6.15am.

INITAL 6.30am: Two people are being assessed by paramedics after a truck and vehicle crash at Stanthorpe this morning.

Paramedics were called to the corner of College Rd and Clarke St about 6.15am.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the people did not appear to have sustained serious injuries, with paramedics assessing one person for a shoulder injury.

Neither of the people had been transported to hospital at that stage.

