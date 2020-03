BARGARA RD: QAS paramedics were called to a vehicle and pedestrian incident last night.

BARGARA RD: QAS paramedics were called to a vehicle and pedestrian incident last night.

PARAMEDICS were called to Bargara Rd last night after a vehicle and pedestrian incident.

QAS were called to the scene at 3.44am where a man had sustained head injuries.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.