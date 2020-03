CRASH: Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover at Redridge.

CRASH: Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover at Redridge.

PARAMEDICS were called to Redridge just after noon following reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said attending crews arrived at the incident on Goodwood Rd about 12.25pm and were assessing two adult patients for injuries.

One patient had suffered head injuries and the second had suffered seatbelt-related injuries and both were in a stable condition.

More to come.