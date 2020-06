Five patients were assessed at the scene of a crash.

FIVE patients have been assessed at the scene of a crash, after a car has hit a tree.

The incident occurred on Macks Rd in Monto this afternoon about 2.15pm.

A spokesman from QAS said five patients were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

All patients declined transport to the hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.