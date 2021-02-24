Menu
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.
PARADISE TO PARLIAMENT: Bennett submits Question on Notice

Mikayla Haupt
24th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has used his first day back in state parliament to bring Paradise Dam back into the limelight.

The local member submitted a Question on Notice asking Water Minister Glen Butcher to commit to repairing, replacing, or restoring Paradise Dam to its full capacity as a matter of urgency.

Mr Bennett said Burnett growers needed certainty.

"Sunwater's own forecasts predict Paradise Dam's capacity could be as critically low as 8 per cent by June 2021 without significant rainfall," he said.

"This will leave growers in the Burnett with no means of irrigating sugarcane, macadamias, mangoes and avocados and small crops.

"The uncertainty around the storage capacity of Paradise Dam remains one of the biggest issues in the Burnett region."

Mr Bennett said the region would not accept anything less than a solid commitment to restore the dam to its full capacity.

The Minister has 30 days to respond.

