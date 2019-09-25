Paradise owner says dam plans won’t change

Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully explains the reason for the shortening of Paradise Dam's spillway during a press conference in North Bundaberg, with Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham.

PARADISE Dam’s owner will stick to its decision to lower the spillway even if the federal government offered money to strengthen the infrastructure instead.

Government owned entity Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully said construction to lower the spillway will start in May, 2020, regardless of any federal commitment.

“We must begin these works immediately,” she said.

“Our intention is to make sure the community here stays safe and we will undertake these works.”

The level of the dam will be reduced from 75 to 42 per cent, and Sunwater will release 105,000 Megalitres of water.

The bulk of this would be given freely to drought affected farmers, but 25,000ML would be released to Ben Anderson Barrage and Ned Churchward Weir, to honour current allocations.

“That will be available to irrigators over the next 10 weeks,” Ms Boully said.

“We are currently working through the details on how that can be accessed, and we will be engaging with irrigators in the very near future to provide details as to how they can access it.”

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said that current irrigators’ allocations would be protected during the transition.

He said that dams regularly needed maintaining, and it was costly.

The federal government typically did not fund existing dams.

Judging from a breakdown between governments over Rookwood Weir funding, Dr Lynham did not expect any financial support from the LNP.

“I don’t like anyone’s chances in dealing with the federal government when it comes to Rookwood Weir and I don’t like anyone’s chances in dealing with the federal government on any other dam in Queensland including Paradise.

“I’ll ask the question, I’ll get back to you with their answer and their response.”