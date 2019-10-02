Menu
Mr David Batt Member for Bundaberg, Shadow Assistant Minister for State Development, during Queensland parliament Question Time, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Paradise Dam update: Minister responds to calls for inquiry

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
NATURAL Resources Minister Anthony Lynham accused local LNP MPs of “grandstanding” in their public attempts to have a parliamentary inquiry into Paradise Dam.

“I will be discussing all water projects underway under the Palaszczuk Government the next time I meet with the Deputy PM,” Dr Lynham said. But he also said the cost of repairs was uncertain until Building Queensland completed its report which would consider options to secure future water security in the region.

“Meanwhile, local MPs would be better off if they were encouraging their constituents to make the most of the free 80,000 megalitres of water that is being released,” he said.

Dr Lynham said there would be an independent inquiry into Paradise Dam, led by the Inspector-General of Emergency Management.

That inquiry focuses on disaster management and the community’s preparedness in case of future flooding, while the LNP’s proposal wants to examine the dam’s construction methods and the decision that required the lowering of the spillway.

Bundaberg MP David Batt sits on the bipartisan State Development, Natural Resources and Agricultural Industry Development committee, which he said had the authority to start an inquiry on matters suited to its portfolio.

“However, it is a more typical process for a minister or the parliament to refer inquiries and bills to a committee for consideration,” Mr Batt said.

He said if the committee officially was tasked with the inquiry, he aimed to input with the terms of reference, which would include examining the insurance arrangements.

Bundaberg News Mail

