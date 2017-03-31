Paradise Dam to fill as early as today

OVERFLOWING: Paradise Dam, pictured during a previous spill, is expected to overflow as early as today.

PARADISE Dam is expected to fill up in the next few days.

Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management officer Matt Dyer said the dam could begin to spill as early as today.

But, Mr Dyer said, with more rain predicted things could change.

"Please stay tuned to what we're saying," he said.

"The situation is fluid.

"Some of the rain up north has been significant ... we saw what that system did up there so you can bet we're not taking our eyes off it for one second."

Water storages around the region experienced huge inflows yesterday.

Monduran Dam, which started yesterday 88%, began spilling over its wall just before 5pm.

Paradise Dam started the day at 73.73% capacity and by 6pm was up to 89%.

Ben Andersen Barrage was at 122% last night while Ned Churchward weir was holding a whopping 169% of its volume, Claude Wharton Weir was at 157% and Jones Weir was at 141%.

Bucca Weir is at 171% capacity with almost three metres of water sitting above its wall.

A reading for the Kolan Barrage is currently unavailable, but it was at 162% when the last reading was taken at 3pm on Wednesday.

Wuruma Dam, on the Nogo River, a tributary of the Burnett River north-west of Eidsvold, was holding 91% at 6pm last night, after starting yesterday at 77% capacity.