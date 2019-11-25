Paradise Dam to drop to 42 per cent within a week

A view of Paradise Dam which was captured late last month. Picture: John Wilson

THE massive water release from Paradise Dam is expected to end next Monday, which is when it will drop to 42 per cent capacity.

Dam owner Sunwater has gradually slowed its daily water release, and currently measures the dam at 44 per cent.

It announced two months ago when the dam was at 75 per cent that it would need to release 105,000 megalitres of water in 10 weeks.

Its free water allocation for irrigators in the Burnett region will end on Wednesday, although allocations for the Elliott and Gregory systems ended last Friday.

Ben Anderson Barrage and Ned Churchward Weir will be topped up to 100 per cent as the dam lowers to the owner’s intended capacity.

A Sunwater spokesman said the dam’s capacity needed to drop to 42 per cent to lower the spillway by five metres.

The construction was important for the safety of communities downstream of the dam, the spokesman said.

“In the event of forecast rain, more releases may be required to ensure the work to lower the spillway can be undertaken,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, LNP’S Queensland State Council has criticised the State Government for the secretive approach it has taken with Paradise Dam’s safety fears.

Hinkler Federal MP Keith Pitt moved a motion about the dam during a meeting at the weekend.

“We demand the veil of secrecy is lifted, transparency is provided and funding for repair and restoration to retain 300,000 megalitres of capacity of this dam is immediately provided,” Mr Pitt’s motion said.

“Instead of spending taxpayers money in advertising to the south east corner how important water is and ‘every drop counts’, maybe the Palaszczuk Government could actually stop releasing water and start releasing reports into the issues at Paradise Dam and commit to repairing and restoring the dam to its full capacity?” Mr Pitt said.