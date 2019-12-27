Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

An example of a borehole sample provided in one of the Paradise Dam technical reports.

A MONTH ago Sunwater released five technical reports about Paradise Dam’s structure, with the most recent being completed by American engineering company TatroHinds.

Bundaberg CQUniversity engineering lecturer Ben Taylor has agreed to speak on general engineering principles to clarify what the reports say.

Dr Taylor said he was not a registered professional engineer in Queensland and could not provide further technical advice on the dam.

What are lift joints?

PARADISE dam is constructed using the roller compacted concrete technique. It essentially means that they lay down a concrete slab of approximately 300 mms in height from one side to the other, and then they come back and lay down the next slab on top of that.

Each slab that they lay down effectively lifts the height of the dam wall, which is why the slabs are called lifts. The joint between the slabs, the horizontal surface, is called the lift joint.

With a gravity dam like Paradise there are many lifts one on top of the other. What can happen is if one layer is not bonded to the previous layer then effectively the top layer can slide over the below layer, and potentially you could have catastrophic failure of the structure.

The concern with the dam is that when it was constructed some lifts were not properly bonded to the below lift.

A recent photograph taken of Paradise Dam, which was completed in November 2005. The construction methods of the dam are being investigated in a current inquiry. Picture: John Wilson

The simplest way I’d look at it is when you push the top mattress off your bed, it slides over the base because there is no bonding over the joining surface, and that’s what you’re potentially getting with this dam. If your mattress was somehow glued to the base, you’d have to push it a lot harder to break the lift joint.

What they are saying is because there are lift joints without bonding, they must assume that absolutely no bonding occurred in all lift joints throughout the whole structure. It is a significant assumption that is likely to underestimate the strength of the dam considerably.

In the technical reports there are photographs of sample cores that looked like they had crumbled.

YOU can have a low cement ratio or a high cement ratio mix. What they’ve chosen to use, which is quite okay, is a low cement ratio so there is lots of aggregate, lots of stone, and not as much cement bonding it all together.

What that can cause however is in some areas if the mix has not been properly prepared, you will actually have some loose aggregate or some segregation of the aggregate from the cement mix. In those cases, which you’ve seen in the photos, is it just crumbles away and there is virtually no cohesion at that point.

If that occurs at a lift joint, which it has done, then it’s just an example of why they must assume there is no cohesion with all the lift joints.

What is Factor of Safety?

In engineering it’s common to design a structure to be able to withstand more than the load that should be applied to it. The Factor of Safety of 1 essentially means that the structure can withstand 100 per cent more of the load that is applied to it in that scenario.

You can see in the documents that have been released that there are graphs that show factors of safeties coming down as low as 0.5 or even as low as 0. That is indicating very little margin for error in those scenarios.

The FoS is critical. Seeing what the FoS is under different scenarios helps to understand the risks presented to the community.

How is Factor of Safety measured?

FoS is not measured simply. It’s quite a complex calculation and there’s quite a lot of uncertainty which is why we use factors of safety. In order to arrive at a precise understanding of the strength of a dam, you must demolish it and test all components, and that’s just not feasible.

There’s a lot of estimation and a lot of assumption but essentially FoS are determined by computer modelling of complex scenarios based on environmental forces that are applied to a structure and the strength of the structure itself. In this case it’s obviously the water but there can also be combinations with seismic and other forces too.

The FoS does change depending on the loading conditions, like a small or large flood. The Australian National Committee on Large Dams guidelines show there are different factors of safety for a range of flood severities.

What about core logs?

In this case the FoS is determined based on the core samples that were taken from the dam and the tests that were performed on the cores.

They drilled into the dam and extracted concrete and tested its bearing capacity and its shear force and so on. That information was used as part of the FoS calculations.

I think one of the concerns is that the information that was available to them was quite limited so there was some fairly course assumptions made in determining the FoS.

There are areas that haven’t been tested, such as near the upstream face of the dam which is where you’d expect to see a bonding agent applied to increase the lift joint strength.

I think as more information comes to hand, we’ll probably see the current FoS calculations are conservative. The dam is probably much stronger than we’ve seen in these reports but based on the information we have and the guidelines from the Australian National Committee on Large Dams, from what I can see the FoS has been determined correctly.

Has Sunwater reacted reasonably?

THE data that we have got does show the dam was poorly constructed, that’s quite simple.

Sunwater should be commended on their approach. It’s just really unfortunate that this has occurred over a time when water scarcity is an issue and there’s a lack of information. Sunwater had to make a difficult decision with limited information. They’ve kept the community’s safety at heart. That’s their main objective and that’s what they’re doing.

They’re also following the same approach as they did with Ross River Dam where they can reinstate the full storage capacity by installing some mechanical sluicegates, but that would be only once they conducted further testing on the dam and are comfortable that it will operate within an acceptable factor of safety.