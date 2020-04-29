Menu
Paradise Dam on October 2.
Paradise Dam reopens for recreational activities

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
29th Apr 2020
FOLLOWING the State Government’s ease on stay-at-home restrictions Paradise Dam will reopen for recreational activities on Saturday as Sunwater-operated parks, dams and recreational areas open back up to the public.

A Sunwater spokesperson said while a number of recreational activities were allowed camping and barbecue facilities would remain closed.

“Sunwater recreation areas, dams, lakes and weirs will be open for day use,” the spokesperson said.

“Members of the public are welcome to visit our sites to have a picnic or conduct activities such as swimming, boating, skiing and fishing.”

Current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of your home for non-essential activities will apply to all visitors.

