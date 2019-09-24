Paradise Dam: Looking back at a troubled history

PARADISE Dam, on the Burnett River, was officially opened by then-Premier Peter Beattie in December 2005, two years after work began on the $200 million facility.

Named after the old gold mining town of Paradise, which now lies under water beneath the southern end of the dam wall, Paradise Dam is a 30 minute drive north-west of Biggenden and 80kms south-west of Bundaberg.

The dam was built by Burnett Dam Alliance under the Burnett Water Pty Ltd, the largest roller compacted dam built in Australia, and 14 years later it remains the last large-scale dam to be built in the country.

But even before it was finished the project had to overcome controversy when Water Construction Group, part of the Burnett Dam Alliance, went into receivership halfway through the project. However the allianve managed to ensured none of the 450 jobs the project created were lost.

But there was more controversy at the official opening when traditioaml owners of the land aired their disappointment with the name, which was selected after a naming competition. The Wakka Wakka tribe had put forward the name Degilbo Dam, which means “big rock in river”.

During the opening Mr Beattie spruiked the 3000,000 megalitre dam as having the potential to increase the regions net wealth by up to $800 million a year.

Built to ensure the region’s water security, in February 2010 the dam filled to capacity for the first time and weeks later, on March 2 ongoing rain saw the dam spill over for the first time in history.

Three years later Paradise Dam was put to the test again when the biggest floods in Bundaberg’s history caused a reported $24 million worth of damage, but repair costs have since spiralled to $65 million to fix the primary spillway and erosion of its dissipator pad.

Questions about why a dam built in 2005 was so badly damaged just eight years later have lingered ever since.

The decision by the State Government to reduce the spillway by 5m came after a Sunwater business case investigated options to achieved a much greater standard of safety by reducing the volume/weight behind the wall.