Paradise Dam level passes 51 per cent capacity

THE capacity at Paradise Dam had increased to 51 per cent by yesterday evening.

It had recently fallen to 38 per cent, which was under the 42 per cent threshold that water supplier Sunwater said was required for preparation to lower the dam spillway.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who last week was appointed Federal Minister for Water, said he expected Sunwater to keep its commitment to lower growers and irrigators.

He said the commitment was that if there was any rain, additional water released from the dam would be supplied without charge.

A Sunwater spokesman said it began operational releases to maintain the water storage level.

“The water released will be stored downstream in Ned Churchward Weir and Ben Anderson Barrage, which have a combined 19,000 megalitres of capacity available,” he said.

“These storages will be filled before any additional water is available to customers. “We expect this inflow will have a positive impact on customer allocations for this water year and will advise of any increases.”

The spokesman said Sunwater would be working with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to confirm how water would be distributed, but that it would apply a similar process to last year.

105,000 Megalitres of water was released from the dam within 10 weeks, with much of it offered free of charge to irrigators and farmers.