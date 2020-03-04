Paradise Dam Inquiry: High rate of unbonded lift joints

COMMISSIONER John Byrne said he was puzzled as to why little attention was given to a high ratio of unbonded lift joints in Paradise Dam.

This was Justice Byrne’s main concern about numerous reports after listening to highly technical advice for five hours in the Bundaberg Court House yesterday.

Paradise Dam was built through a roller compacted concrete technique, which meant that concrete slabs were stacked on each other.

Between them lies the lift joints, there is a risk that higher concrete slabs of gravity dams could fall over if these are not properly bonded.

Yesterday the key focus in the Commission of Inquiry’s Bundaberg hearing was on GHD’s principal dams engineer James Willey, who has written several reports about the dam’s integrity for its client Sunwater.

He was questioned, and at times scrutinised, over shear strength test data that GHD had compiled on Paradise Dam within the past few years.

A reoccurring theme that came with Mr Willey’s responses to the inquiry’s senior counsel was that GHD had to make assumptions on the dam’s integrity based off limited data.

This would include a construction report of the dam which remains missing.

Mr Willey said guidelines by the Australian National Committee on Large Dams (ANCOLD) had to be taken into account, particularly with its standard of assuming lift joints were unbonded unless it could be proved otherwise.

The commission heard the dam owner at the time, Burnett Dam Alliance, completed core samples in 2006.

Justice Byrne said reports noted during Mr Willey’s testimony indicated Burnett Dam Alliance had completed a core sample in 2006, which downplayed that 68 per cent of the lift joints were unbonded.

The Commissioner wondered why this fact did not create more interest in the report or in later documents.

Justice Byrne said he considered several possibilities as to why the author of the report, Robert Montalvo, did not highlight these results.

It could be because the author did not consider the percentage of unbonded lift joints to be relevant and that stability could be achieved through friction, he said.

“There may be another explanation for the fact the extent revealed in 2016 did not excite anyone’s attention at the time,” Justice Byrne said.

About 15 per cent of the lift joints tested had been damaged during the drilling process.

Mr Willey said during the commission that any lift joints damaged during drilling were unlikely to have met the standards set for shear strength.

The inquiry continues in Bundaberg today.