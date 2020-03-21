Menu
Paradise Dam's Commission of Inquiry's chairman John Byrne.
Paradise Dam inquiry hearings won’t be returning to Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
21st Mar 2020 3:05 PM
THE Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry hearing dates for Bundaberg will not be going ahead locally, in a move to uphold public health concerns about COVID-19.

The inquiry will hold its hearings on April 6-7 in Brisbane instead of Bundaberg.

Chairman and Commissioner John Byrne said it was regrettable that the Commission won’t be in Bundaberg when the parties make their final submissions.

But it’s important that we conform with social distancing and other precautions to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“The people in the Wide Bay and Burnett region and others following the work of the Inquiry can still access the April hearings through live-streaming,” he said.

Anyone wishing to make a written submission to the Commission can do so by March 31.

More information about the Inquiry is available on the Commission’s website.

