Paradise Dam fix delayed

THE Member for Burnett has lashed out at the state over the "lack of government action” on time-lines to fix Paradise Dam.

Stephen Bennett told the NewsMail the State Government had pushed back its business case into upgrades on the dam "indefinitely”.

He said the lack of action was an ongoing problem that needed to be addressed.

"Not only did we know that in 2013 we had some severe damage to the spillway, now we can't see when the Labor Government will ever give consideration to what should be a major infrastructure spend,” Mr Bennett said.

"We need infrastructure. We need the jobs that come with this.”

Mr Bennett pointed to "promises made last year of what we could have expected in business cases”, which he claimed were now being pushed back by six to 12 months.

He said the recent Building Queensland report outlined necessary improvements to the primary and secondary spillway, after the 2013 floods caused a series of issues to the overall structure of the dam.