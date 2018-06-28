Paradise Dam fishway a one-fish failure, says group

UNDER THREAT: The Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council says Paradise Dam is a threat to lungfish.

ONLY one individual lungfish has ever been found upstream of Paradise Dam after earlier being tagged below the dam wall.

The Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council has slammed SunWater's 10-year study into the rare species that it was required to carry out as part of building the dam.

WBBEC regional engagement co-ordinator Mike Moller said the organisation had commissioned independent analysis that came up with vastly different conclusions.

Mr Moller said the key finding was that SunWater could not conclude the fishway at Paradise worked.

Other findings included:

Only one individual fish tagged downstream of the dam was later recaptured upstream of it, presumably having used the fishway

An increase in population at Figtree and Isis was likely the result of adult fish moving over the dam wall, suggesting a decline in population in the dam

Spawning habitat had been lost

"SunWater may claim that the population of lungfish is 'thriving', however our findings do not support that conclusion,” Mr Moller said.

"Further the draft Federal Lungfish Recovery Plan, which is yet to be released, indicates that Paradise Dam is a key threat to the species' recovery.”

Another problem identified was the death of fish washed over the dam wall when it overflowed.

WBBEC president Roger Currie said the wall and fishway were both failures.

"It is evident that Paradise Dam's supposed stepped velocity dissipation wall design, which was designed to not allow the wall to be compromised, is a failure and it does kill lungfish, which are a Matter of National Environmental Significance which SunWater are supposed to protect,” Mr Currie said.

"The $30 million fishway does not appear to work for lungfish, and the wall is considered by lungfish experts to be the greatest threat on the Burnett River.”

On Wednesday, SunWater said its study showed the dam and nearby parts of the Burnett River were home to a "thriving lungfish community” that had not declined in population since construction of the wall in 2005.

Paradise Dam is on the Burnett River, north-west of Biggenden.