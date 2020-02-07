Paradise Dam failure raised in Federal Senate

PARADISE Dam’s construction failure is not getting the national attention it deserves because it is not within the “magic triangle” of southern capital cities.

In Wednesday’s parliament, Queensland Senator James McGrath was scathing of key people involved in the construction of Paradise Dam, built in 2005, saying “it is the greatest infrastructure fail in the history of Australia”.

“Because it’s in regional Queensland, the people in Sydney, the people in Canberra, the people in Melbourne and the press gallery upstairs don’t notice it,” Senator McGrath said.

“If this was the magic triangle of Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra it would be on the front page of every newspaper in the country.”

Senator McGrath said US dam engineer Paul Rizzo was currently studying options for the dam’s repair.

“In the face of such difficult news, the local farmers of the Bundaberg Fruit and Vegie Growers didn’t undertake mass demonstrations on George St, they didn’t glue themselves to pedestrian crossings and they didn’t riot in the streets,” Senator McGrath said. “They sought out an international expert with more than 50 years experience in geotechnical and civil engineering, safety evaluation and rehabilitation of dams.”